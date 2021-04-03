Delhi records 3,567 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 new deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi on Saturday reported 3,567 fresh Covid-19 cases, while 10 people died due to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the city health department. The positivity rate mounted to 4.48%, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of last few weeks.

The number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 6,72,381. The number of people who have been discharged form hospital, recovered or migrated now stand at 6,48,674.

Delhi reported 3,594 Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily count this year, and 14 deaths, taking the death toll to 11,050. The national capital recorded 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on Sunday.

The number of active cases rose to 12,647 from 11,994 a day before.

According to the latest bulletin, a total of 79,617 tests, including 57,296 RT-PCR tests and 22,321 rapid antigen tests were conducted.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 6,569 from 6,106 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 2,618 from 2,338 on Friday, the bulletin said.

On December 8, last year, Delhi had recorded 3,188 cases and 2,706 cases on December 6.

Amid the surge of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the national capital will not go into lockdown.

Kejriwal said that Delhi is witnessing the fourth wave of coronavirus and cases are increasing exponentially. He further affirmed that the government is not considering a lockdown and if the need arises in future, the government will take a call after also consulting the people.