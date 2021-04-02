Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records 3,594 fresh cases of Covid-19; 14 deaths
Delhi records 3,594 fresh cases of Covid-19; 14 deaths

According to the latest bulletin, 14 more people died due to the disease, taking the toll to 11,050, it said.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 07:10 PM IST
A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi on July 25. Delhi’s Covid-19 recoveries have outstripped new cases on almost all days this month barring a few exceptions, after ramped-up containment and testing efforts over the past month or so. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)

Delhi recorded 3,594 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily count this year, while 14 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,050, according to the city health department.

The positivity rate also mounted to 4.11 from 3.57 per cent a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.

Delhi had reported 2,790 cases on Thursday, and 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 per cent.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 6,68,814. Over 6.45 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The city had recorded 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on Sunday.

It had reported 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on last Friday, 1,515 cases last Thursday, 1,254 cases a day before that and 1,101 cases last Tuesday, when it had crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since December 24.

On December 8, last year, the city had recorded 3,188 cases and 2,706 on December 6.

The number of active cases rose to 11,994 from 10,498 a day before.

A total of 87,505 tests, including 54,898 RT-PCR tests and 32,607 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

