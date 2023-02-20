Delhi records 33.6°C temperature, 3rd highest this month in last 55 years

The national capital recorded 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the third highest temperature in the month of February in the last 55 years, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature in the city was 13.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees higher than the season's average.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Delhi-Deoghar flight makes emergency landing at Lko airport after hoax bomb alert

According to IMD data, the highest temperature ever recorded during the month of February was 34.1 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2006.

On Sunday, the temperature in Delhi was 31.5 degrees Celsius, which is seven degrees above the normal for February and also the highest in the month in the last two years.

In addition, the IMD predicted above-normal temperatures in Gujarat, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next two days. The unusual heat was attributed by the weather department to a lack of rainfall caused by the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following rising temperatures that are above normal, the Centre established a committee on Monday to monitor the impact of rising temperatures on the wheat crop. The move comes as the National Crop Forecast Centre (NCFC) predicts that maximum temperatures in major wheat producing areas, with the exception of Madhya Pradesh, were higher than average over the last seven years during the first week of February.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.