Delhi records 8.7 degree Celsius temperature, two notches below normal

The national capital woke up to a windy morning on Monday after the weather changed its course following a warm week. The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 8.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal while the maximum temperature could be at 22 degree Celsius.

Delhi recorded wind speeds of 20kmph-30kmph on Monday which dropped the temperatures in the national capital. From Tuesday onwards, a drop in wind speed will result in maximum and minimum temperatures rising to 26°C and 12°C respectively, and further to around 28°C and 13°C on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8°C on Sunday – one degree below normal. In comparison, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C on Saturday.

Strong winds have increased the cold in the region due the rains and snowfall in the hilly states. Along with Delhi-NCR, the weather in north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar also witnessed a change.

"We are seeing cold northwesterly winds once again, which can lead to a slight drop in the maximum and minimum temperatures. It will drop further on Monday. However, this impact will be short-lived, with a rise in temperature expected once again from Tuesday onwards as wind speeds drop", said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

According to IMD, now winter is in its final stage and after four-five days it will bid farewell. The department has said that there will be no major change in the weather in most of the states for the next five days but rains will continue in hilly states.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the moderate category on Monday as the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 119.