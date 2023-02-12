Weather to improve in Kashmir from February 12: MeT

Kashmir received fresh spells of snow and rain as the meteorological (MeT) office predicted improvement in weather Sunday onwards.

Snow and rain were recorded in several parts of the Valley that led to drop in the day temperatures.

Due to low visibility, flights couldn’t operate for several hours. However, with the improvement in weather later, flight operations resumed from the Srinagar airport.

Among the places which witnessed fresh snow was Gulmarg, where fast winds led to suspension of some events of the Khelo India Winter Games which had started on Friday.

“Weather is likely to remain cloudy with scattered light rain/snow in Kashmir and Ladakh, while it will mainly be dry in Jammu region. Gradual improvement is very likely from afternoon/evening onwards. Overall improvement from tomorrow will be seen till next western disturbance,” said MeT director Sonam Lotus.

Jammu and Kashmir disaster management authority (JKDMA), meanwhile, issued an avalanche warning for 12 districts.

It said that people living in the specified areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone zones.

Srinagar recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius, whereas Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir at minus 8.3 degrees Celsius. Leh witnessed minus 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar NH partially restored

Following improvement in weather conditions, the 270km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only surface link with Kashmir valley, was partially opened for traffic at Panthyal in Ramban district on Saturday afternoon, said officials.

“Traffic movement resumed partially around 3.30pm and only stranded vehicles are being allowed to move to their respective destinations,” said a police official.

Fresh traffic movement from Srinagar and Jammu will be allowed from Sunday, he added.

Following bad weather, the highway was blocked at Panthyal, Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Ramban district since Thursday evening.

As a result, at least 500 trucks were left stranded at various places on the highway between Nashri and Banihal.

Incessant shooting stones and landslide had badly damaged an iron tunnel set up at Panthyal.

The NHAI has pressed its men and machinery to repair the tunnel and clear debris.

According to officials, 94 passengers were kept at different shelter sheds in Ramsu and 40 in Ramban.

These passengers were provided with food, heating gadgets, blankets and mattresses.