Delhi records high of over 27 degree Celsius; moderate fog likely on Sunday

The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the minimum temperature settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department here said.

The city woke up to "dense to very dense fog", which is expected to fall between "moderate to dense" fog category on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a "very dense" fog is when the visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of a "dense" fog, the visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" 501 and 1,000 metres.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Sunday are expected to hover around 27 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

As per the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality service SAFAR, Delhi recorded the AQI of 266 in the "Poor" category.

SAFAR has predicted the AQI to be around 249 on Sunday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.