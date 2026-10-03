Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.2°C; AQI remains ‘moderate’ at 171

New Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2°C on Saturday morning, about 0.9°C above normal for this time of year, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A distant view of the Akshardham Temple complex from across the highway, as Delhi recorded its lowest monthly average Air Quality Index (AQI) for September in 2026, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). (ANI Video Grab)

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The reading at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, remained unchanged from Friday. Other weather stations recorded lower minimum temperatures, with the Ridge recording 20.4°C, Lodhi Road 22.4°C, Palam 22.6°C and Ayanagar 22.8°C, the IMD’s 8.30am observations showed.

The city is likely to remain mainly dry over the next few days, before rainfall activity increases from October 6, with the IMD forecasting isolated to scattered rain over Delhi from October 6 to 8 under the influence of a western disturbance affecting northwest India.

“Delhi is likely to remain mainly dry over the next few days, with rainfall activity expected to increase from October 6. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from October 6 to 8,” an IMD official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Experts said that due to two consecutive western disturbances, the rains could continue on October 9 and 10 as well. Temperatures are expected to remain around the low-to-mid 30s before the rain spell, according to IMD’s medium-range forecast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts said that due to two consecutive western disturbances, the rains could continue on October 9 and 10 as well. Temperatures are expected to remain around the low-to-mid 30s before the rain spell, according to IMD’s medium-range forecast. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Delhi records lowest September AQI in five years at 102, highest ‘moderate’ air quality days in 2026

Delhi's AQI remains in the ‘moderate’ category

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the moderate category on Saturday morning. The city-level AQI was 171 at 9am, with PM10 identified as the predominant pollutant per CPCB observations. An AQI between 101 and 200 is classified as moderate.

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The air quality had deteriorated to 166 on October 1, up from 129 a day earlier, with the CPCB attributing the elevated pollution load to PM10.

With no rain recorded at the main stations in the 24-hour period ending 8.30am Saturday, the city is expected to remain dry until rainfall activity picks up next week.