Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.8 degree Celsius; rain likely
delhi news

Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.8 degree Celsius; rain likely

According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 09:58 AM IST
The weathermen forecast thunderstorm with rain during the day.(ANI Photo)

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, four notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The weathermen forecast thunderstorm with rain during the day.

The relative humidity was recorded 71 at per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was 93 at 8.05 am, real-time data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imd bulletin imd weather alert june as imd forecast
TRENDING NEWS

Man in Chicago plunges into Lake Michigan for 365th straight day

This is how a dad interacts with a dog he didn’t want. Cute video goes viral

MS Dhoni races with daughter Ziva’s pony, video goes viral

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP