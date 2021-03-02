Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths, positivity rate drops to 0.33 per cent

No new fatality linked to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi government's health department data on Tuesday. The national capital recorded 217 new cases which pushed the its infection tally to 6,39,681.

The health department data also showed that the positivity rate fell from 0.44 per cent to 0.33 per cent. Seventy eight more people have recovered from the disease in the national capital in the last 24 hours, it further showed.

In the said period, 66,624 tests for Covid-19 were conducted, out of which 23,992 were rapid antigen tests and 42,632 RT-PCR.

The health department bulletin also said that there are 562 containment zones in Delhi.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 175 new cases of the coronavirus disease, and conducted 39,700 tests, which led to a positivity rate of 0.44%, the highest since January 15.

The Delhi government is also holding a Covid-19 vaccination drive for its population, along with the nationwide exercise. On Monday, nearly 6,200 persons over the age of 60 years or with co-morbidities took the jab on the first day of the drive held across 308 vaccination sites.

On the day when registrations had started on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal, 5,176 people over the age of 60 years received the vaccine. There were 1,009 people over the age of 45 with one of the 30 listed co-morbidities who also received their first dose of the vaccine on Monday.

The 308 vaccination sites are located in 192 hospitals across the city - 136 private hospitals that can charge up to ₹250 for each jab and 56 government hospitals where the shot will be administered for free.

Experts have also called for faster pace of vaccination in areas witnessing an increase in the number of cases. Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences had told HT last week that people in the high-risk groups residing in regions seeing a spurt in infections should be immunised quickly “as it will help in decrease mortality and hospitalisations.”