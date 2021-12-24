Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi restaurant sealed for large gathering

The Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has banned New Year and Christmas gatherings amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19
Published on Dec 24, 2021 11:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A restaurant in South Delhi’s Mehrauli was sealed for hosting over 600 people at a time in violation of Covid-19 protocols on Thursday night.

This came a day after the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) banned New Year and Christmas gatherings amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. DDMA has put a 50% seating capacity cap on restaurants and bars.

“As part of a series of inspections conducted in view of latest DDMA orders for prohibiting large congregations and imposing 50% ceiling on total capacity in restaurants and bars, a flying squad team of district South went for a surprise inspection at one of the renowned restaurants in Mehrauli where a large gathering of around 600 persons was found. A club had organised an event in complete violation of prevalent Covid-19 protocols,” said a statement issued after the sealing.

Additional deputy police commissioner (south) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said a case has also been registered against the restaurant.

The authorities have directed restaurants to follow guidelines and ensure they do not become super spreaders.

HT has reached out to the restaurant owner for comments and the story will be updated accordingly.

