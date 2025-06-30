Delhi: Retail liquor stores licences renewed, most bars & eateries seek renewal

All 713 government-run liquor stores across Delhi have successfully renewed their retail licenses by the evening of June 30, ensuring uninterrupted alcohol sales from July 1, officials from the excise department and the four government corporations that operate these outlets confirmed. The timely renewal means no disruption in supply or retail operations, a significant relief for the city’s liquor trade. An excise department official said that most HCR applicants who paid their dues were issued licenses by Monday evening, and the renewal process continued late into the night. (AFP)

In parallel, nearly all hotels, clubs, and restaurants (classified as HCR licensees) submitted applications for license renewal, with majority receiving approval by Monday evening, the people cited above said, adding that numbers are yet to be compiled.

Those still awaiting their renewed licenses, however, will face certain operational limitations. From July 1, these establishments will not be permitted to place new orders or move liquor from storage areas to bar counters—actions that require an active license.

The excise commissioner did not respond to requests for comments

“All National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Delhi members continuing operations have complied with the excise department circular (related to renewal of licenses) and applied for renewal while uploading all required documents,” said Rahul Singh, trustee NRAI. “Many did not anticipate paying a nine-month license fee upfront, assuming a new excise policy would be introduced. Fortunately, the authorities granted a 30-day grace period to complete payments without penalties. We urge all businesses to renew their licenses promptly to avoid service disruptions.”

Currently Delhi has 713 retail liquor stores, all of which are government run: the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), which operates 197 outlets; Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), with 198; Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), with 146; and the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC), which runs 172 stores. These outlets are distributed across the Capital to ensure equitable access.

“All our licenses were renewed today after payment of the fees,” confirmed a DSIIDC official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. A similar update came from a DCCWS official, who said all dues were paid and licenses secured for continued operations.

The renewals come days after the Delhi government extended the city’s current excise policy—initially framed for 2020-21—until March 2026. This marks the one of longest extension of the policy since the controversial 2021-22 excise regime was scrapped in September 2022 amid allegations of irregularities. The policy had already been extended once in March this year, with validity set to expire on June 30. The latest extension, announced on June 27, mandates all existing license holders to renew their permits to ensure legal continuity.

In an order on June 29, the excise department has ordered that all licensees are required to scan their physical stock at the end of an excise year, and submit a declaration of residual stock by July 1. “If on physical verification or at any stage, any deviation is found between declared stock and physical stock, appropriate action as per Excise Rules, 2010 shall be taken against licensee,” the order stated.

While the extension averted a crisis, it also highlights the absence of a new excise policy—under development for nearly three years. Industry insiders and consumers alike have raised concerns about the policy vacuum, pointing to persistent supply shortages, especially of premium liquor brands, and frequent stockouts of popular whiskies, vodkas, and wines.

Experts argue that Delhi’s restrictive regime—where only government agencies operate liquor stores—pales in comparison to the more liberal frameworks of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where private retailers and wider inventories create a more competitive and consumer-friendly market.

Though Delhi’s current policy technically allows private sector participation, the government has yet to act on this provision. With no clear timeline for the new policy’s rollout, any decision on opening up the retail market appears delayed.