Delhi: RWAs decry ‘defeaning’ Navratri boom boxes

Neighbourhoods across south, east and southeast Delhi were pelted with a brief but deafening blast of devotional songs on Saturday night as Navratri processions, armed with giant boom boxes installed on trucks and carts, waltzed past on the eve of the nine-day festival. A procession near Kalkaji temple on Saturday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Saturday’s experience is likely to be only a harbinger of what lies ahead — over the years, these processions — which are also accompanied by blinding disco lights — have tormented residents along their routes, leaving them with many a sleepless night.

The Central Pollution Control Board allows a maximum noise level of 55dB(A) in residential areas between 6am and 10pm, which drops to 45dB(A) at night. For loudspeakers, noise at the boundary of a public place must not exceed the permissible limit by more than 10dB(A) or 75dB(A), whichever is lower. In silent zones—such as areas near hospitals—these limits are even stricter, yet RWAs say violations are rampant.

Many RWAs have written to police, urging them to curb the blaring loudspeakers that these processions use.

Friends Colony East secretary Triveni Mahajan said the sound from these boom boxes rattled windows inside houses. “We have informed the police in this matter, and they have assured that police picketing will be done on various points of Mathura Road,” she said.

However, most people fear that police will take little or no action.

Kalindi Colony RWA president Rajiv Gupta said boom boxes should be banned. “It is very uncomfortable to even be physically present near these speakers,” he said.

A senior police officer said three pickets have been put up on Mathura Road and the route leading to Kalkaji temple to stop loud music. “Legal action will be taken against those violating the rules related to noise pollution. We will seize vehicles if found playing loud music,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.