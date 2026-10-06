Delhi S.I.R: Claims of 1.28 million flagged voters verified

New Delhi: More than 1.28 million cases of “non-mapping” and “logical discrepancies” in Delhi’s electoral rolls have been verified based on documents collected from electors during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said on Monday.

According to official data, 1,028,407 cases of non-mapping and logical discrepancies have been verified (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The draft list, published on August 31, removed nearly a third of the Capital’s voters and included 9.75 million names. Among the included names, 3.3 million people were flagged under two categories — “no mapping” and “logical discrepancies” — and issued notices.

According to official data, 1,028,407 cases of non-mapping and logical discrepancies have been verified.

The Delhi CEO’s October 5 SIR bulletin said 190,133 Form-6 applications for inclusion were received between August 31 and October 4, bringing the total applications to 402,533.

During the same period, 5,020 Form-7 applications for objections/deletions and 69,817 Form-8 applications for corrections or address changes were received.

Officials said claims and objections can be filed until October 30, and will be disposed of by November 30. The final electoral roll will be published on December 4.

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{{^usCountry}} Special enrolment camps for young voters will be held at colleges and other institutions on October 7 and 8, and at polling stations on October 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special enrolment camps for young voters will be held at colleges and other institutions on October 7 and 8, and at polling stations on October 11. {{/usCountry}}

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The CEO office said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting the homes of electors who have been issued notices for being unmapped or having logical discrepancies and collecting the required documents from them. The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will subsequently consider these documents after uploading them to the ECINet platform.

Officials said hearings will be held only in exceptional cases, preferably online, if the ERO decides so.

An adult family member can also attend the hearing on an elector’s behalf, if required.

The CEO office also said special camps were held at all polling station locations across Delhi on Sunday to facilitate the filing and submission of forms and address queries related to the SIR.