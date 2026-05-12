Delhi school gets govt notice after rape of 3-year-old on campus

Flagging “grave lapses” in its responsibility to protect students, the Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to a private school in west Delhi after a staffer allegedly rapea three-year-old girl student on its premises during school hours. The notice, issued on May 8, said the incident reflected “grave lapses on the part of the school administration” (Photo for representation)

In the notice, issued on May 8, the directorate of education (DoE) said the incident reflected “grave lapses on the part of the school administration, supervisory staff, and management in discharging their statutory and moral responsibilities towards protection of children”.

The school has been directed to explain why action, including withdrawal of recognition, takeover of management under the Delhi School Education Act and cancellation of land allotment, should not be initiated. It has also been asked to submit CCTV records, staff details, copies of complaints and safety compliance documents.

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said an inquiry has been initiated in the matter.

The incident took place on April 30 when the accused, 57, who works as a caretaker at the school allegedly lured the victim with candies to the basement, where he raped her. Later, her parents, finding her to be unwell, took her to the hospital, where they were told she had been raped. The man was arrested on May 1 after the parent’s approached police. The girl identified the accused.

The 57-year-old was granted bail with certain conditions and a surety bonds of ₹20,000 by a Delhi court on May 7. Delhi Police on Monday said they are now moving the Delhi High Court against the bail order.

An investigator in the case said they have the girl’s detailed statement, her medical reports and even CCTV footage as main evidence in the case.

The family on Monday also staged a protest outside the school, demanding punishment for the accused. “I thought the police and courts would help us. But, he got bail,” the victim’s father told HT.

He further said the police and administration did not immediately take action. “We called the school admin but nobody helped us. The principal did not even question the caretaker. We then rushed to the police but the policemen made us wait as they fought over police station jurisdiction.”

Police denied the allegations and said the both the lodging of the FIR and the arrest was made within time.

In its notice, the DoE further alleged that the school failed to maintain adequate surveillance and monitoring systems, including the “absence/non-installation of CCTV cameras at critical and sensitive locations”. It also accused the management of failing to implement proper safeguards and preventive mechanisms for the protection of students.

“Several complaints and sensitive issues pertaining to administration, safety, and functioning of the school have reportedly persisted for a considerable period without adequate corrective measures being undertaken by the management.