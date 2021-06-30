Delhi schools have to admit EWS category kids as per allotment: Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that city’s private schools have to admit students from economically weaker section (EWS) category even if there were no general category admissions in those schools this year.

Under the Right to Education Act, 25% of seats in entry-level classes -- nursery, KG, and I -- in all private schools are to be reserved for the EWS/Disadvantaged group (DG) category. Private schools declare the seats to the Directorate of Education every year and the education department conducts a draw of lots to allot EWS seats. In practice, schools admit one EWS student from the government’s allotted list for every three general category students admitted by them.

“Around 32,500 EWS seats have been allotted to different schools based on the draw of lots this year. Usually, EWS parents can go and get their children admitted to private schools. Schools conduct one EWS admission for every three general category admissions,” Sisodia said.

While talking about how the Covid-19 pandemic has derailed admissions for general category students due to multiple reasons, Sisodia said, “Many parents approach me saying that though their child’s name appeared on the list, schools are denying admission as there has been no general category admissions this year. The government has now decided that even if there are no general category admissions yet, the EWS students have to be admitted to the private schools as per the allotted list.”

EWS students are entitled to free textbooks, writing material, and uniforms till Class 8, for which the government reimburses a fixed amount. The education minister said, “The government provides ₹2,260 per month to these schools for each EWS student for fee and other expenses. We are ordering schools that they conduct EWS admissions even if there have been no general category admissions and the government will reimburse them accordingly,” he said.

He said since education is likely to continue in online mode for the time being, the Delhi government schools are organising a special parent-teacher meeting between July 19 and 31.

“Parents are requested to go to the school so that the teachers are able to guide them on their role in the online mode of learning. For class 6 students, the government has decided to rope in teachers from municipal corporation schools as well,” he said.

This will ensure a smooth transition from municipal corporation schools to Delhi government schools. Every year, around 170,000 students move from municipal schools -- that offer education only up to Class 5 -- to government schools in Class 6.

Before the pandemic, students and parents interacted with the government school teachers as soon as classes started. However, since the pandemic has caused activities to move online, it was necessary to conduct this PTM with teachers who have previously taught the child in classes 4 and 5, Sisodia said.