Delhi schools to remain closed on Monday due to rain, announces Kejriwal

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the closure of schools on Monday as the city grapples with incessant rainfall, resulting in severe waterlogging, houses collapsing and a surge in incidents of tree falls. (Get Monsoon LIVE updates here)

IMD has issued a yellow alert and warning of moderate rain for Delhi on Sunday (File Photo)

"In view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi for the last 2 days and warnings from meteorological department, all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day tomorrow," CM Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Indian Metrological Department has predicted that North-West India, including Delhi, will witness high-intensity rain for the next 2 days, seeing an intensity drop thereafter. “Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi.” IMD tweeted on Sunday.

Areas forecasted to witness rainfall with thunderstorms

Burari

Civil Lines

Kashmiri Gate

Seelampur

Akshardham

Palam

Safdarjung

Lodi Road

NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram)

Officers' Sunday leave cancelled, ordered to hit the ground

Earlier today, CM Kejriwal instructed his ministers and the city mayor to visit areas affected by heavy rains. He asked all department officers to cancel their Sunday holiday.

The Delhi Fire Service reported incidents of 15 houses collapsing and one person losing their life. The heavy downpour led to traffic jams in many parts of the city, and even flooding parks, underpasses, markets, schools, and hospitals.

What is the cause of such heavy downpour in Delhi?

Delhi experienced a record-breaking rainfall of 153 mm within a 24-hour period recorded at 8:30 am on Sunday, said IMD. This is the highest amount of rainfall in a single day during July since 1982. The heavy rain continues to drench the national capital even today.

The combination of a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is causing this powerful rainfall episode. It has resulted in the first instance of "very heavy" rainfall for the season in the city.

