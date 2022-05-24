Delhi: Scientist falls to death from Shastri Bhawan

New Delhi: A 55-year-old scientist employed in the Union ministry of electronics and information technology died after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of Shastri Bhawan in central Delhi on Monday afternoon, with police suspecting that it may be a case of death by suicide.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said that the police control room received a call at around 3pm, stating that a person had jumped from Shastri Bhawan building. “When police reached the spot, they found the man in front of gate number two. The man was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” she said.

Police said that enquiries have revealed that he was a resident of an apartment complex in Peeragarhi and was a scientist in the ministry of electronics and information technology. “He had jumped from the seventh floor of the building. Team of Parliament Street police station officers and crime team with ambulance was immediately rushed to the spot,” the officer said.

Police said that no note has been recovered so far and further investigation is underway in the matter. Legal action is being taken, Guguloth said.