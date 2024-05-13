Delhi scores over 94% in CBSE board results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released marks for the classes 10 and 12 annual examinations on Monday, and girls in Delhi have outperformed boys yet again, keeping in line with results in the past. Class 12 students at a school in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

While the pass percentage of girls in class 10 stood at 94.91%, it was 93.76% for the boys, according to data shared by CBSE. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of girls in class 12 was 96.6%, it was 93.29% for boys.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

CBSE divides the national capital into Delhi east and Delhi west regions. The overall pass percentage in class 12 for Delhi east was 94.51% (sixth out of 16 regions in the country), while it was 95.64% for Delhi west (fifth in the country). For class 10, Delhi east and Delhi west stood at the seventh and eighth positions, with pass percentages of 94.45% and 94.18%, respectively.

In both classes, the Trivandrum region took the top spot, CBSE said.

Overall, students in the Capital recorded a pass percentage of 94.97% in class 12 and 94.35% in class 10 — both of which are higher than the national average of 87.98% and 93.6%, respectively. These scores were also better than the results last year — in 2023, Delhi schools recorded a pass percentage of 92.22% in class 12 and 89.24% in class 10.

According to the board, 295,792 students appeared in the class 12 examination in Delhi this year, of which 280,925 passed, while 316,535 appeared for the class 10 exam, of which 298,649 cleared the test.

In addition, more than 4,000 differently abled students appeared for the exam in Delhi — 1,679 in class 12 (recording a pass percentage of 90.72%), and 2,442 in class 10 (pass percentage of 90.15%).

Marginal decline in pvt school performance

Government and government-aided schools in Delhi showed a better performance in class 10 and 12 results compared to last year, CBSE data revealed. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, ““Delhi government schools have got a fantastic result of 96.99% in Class 12 CBSE exam. Not only does this surpass our own performance of last year, but it surpasses CBSE national average as well.”

However, the scores logged by private schools showed a marginal decline. For class 12, the performance of private schools has remained nearly consistent in Delhi east, where the pass percentage was 94.66% last year and 94.83% this year. However, in Delhi west, there was marginal decline from 94.78% last year to 93.53% this year. Similarly, for class 10 results, the pass percentage of private schools in Delhi east was 96.81% last year and 96.83% this year. In Delhi west, it was 94.69% last year and 94 54% this year.

School principals, though, expressed satisfaction with the results their students scored, attributing the high marks to pre-board exams.

“The results this year are very good. 122 students appeared from class 12, 100% have passed and the school average is 86%. 40 students got above 90% while 111 students got more than 75%. The highest from our school is 98%. We hold so many pre-board examinations and so many classes specifically before boards, we are just happy to see that those helped,” said Anita Khosla, principal of GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka.

“100% of students have passed in class 12 in our school, and 36 students out of 170 got above 90%. As per the practice of not releasing a merit list of toppers by the board, we will also follow it. All students with 90% or above will be credited along with subject toppers,” Sanjay Yadav, principal of Ahlcon International School, Delhi, said.

With an increased emphasis on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for higher studies, students said that good results in the board exams are just a stepping stone.

Nitika Dhawan, 17, a student at Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, said she scored 97.40% in the class 12 exams in the humanities stream.

“The only way to score well is regular practice and not waiting one week before your exams to start studying. I kept learning from my mistakes in the various exams I gave leading up to the main boards. Right now, I am preparing for CUET and I want to study economics,” she said.

Gauri Gautam, a class 10 student at St John’s Public School, Khera Khurd, scored 70%. “I used to stay up to study in the weeks leading up to the exam. I want to study humanities, although I am yet to finalise the combination of subjects. I want to be a pilot,” she said.