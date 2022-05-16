Delhi: SDMC opens 125 new libraries, 73 reading corners in schools

New Delhi: The South MCD has opened 125 new libraries and 73 reading corners in its primary schools to encourage habit of reading among students in the new academic session, the civic body stated on Sunday. The corporation runs 539 primary schools under its jurisdiction.

“The civic body established well-equipped libraries inside the school premises in collaboration with three NGOs --Angelica Foundation, Room to Read and Katha,” it said in an official statement. Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that the under the New Education Policy 2020, developing the interest of reading books has been considered an integral step for the development of various basic skills among children. In this series, South MCD, in association with the NGOs, has brought improvements in the infrastructure of the libraries already existing in their schools and has started making them equipped with more attractive as well as student-friendly books,” he said.

On the occasion, Bharti said that books in these libraries are available for students of all ages studying in the SDMC schools. A senior education departmentofficial said that 56 libraries have been set up in Central Zone, 39 schools in South Zone and 30 schools in West Zone while efforts are being made to open similar libraries in Najafgarh Zone too. “Prominent sites where libraries have been made operational in corporation schools are Tughlakabad Extension, Kalkaji, Premnagar, Ashram, etc in Central Zone, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Deoli, Pushp Vihar, RK Puram, etc in South Zone and Tagore Garden, Raghubir Nagar, Subhash Nagar, etc in West Zone,” official said.

The civic agency, with the help of NGO ‘Room to Read’ and Katha, has started 73 ‘Reading Corner’ in the primary schools where there is no separate room for running a full-scale library. “In order to develop library-related infrastructure in every school, the SDMC will build a fully equipped library in each school in the coming future. In this direction, the action plan is being prepared with the school principals,” the commissioner said.