Delhi: SDMC to drop 7 acres of deemed forest land from landfill project

New Delhi: To speed up setting up of an engineered landfill site at Tehkhand near Okhla, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to drop 7.34 acres of deemed forest land which was initially part of the civic body’s waste management project, noting that “it will take time to cut the trees”. A senior civic official overseeing the project said that the environment ministry has not given its clearance to use the forest land for the engineered landfill.

The SDMC’s standing committee approved the plan modifications and cleared the proposal for setting up the landfill site, the fourth in Delhi, on Tuesday.

The corporation has also decided to add around four acres from another nearby land pocket to the project “to increase the life of engineered landfill”. While the initial plan envisaged setting up of the landfill on 27.34 acres of land at a cost of ₹55.52-crore, the revised plan calls for setting up the engineered landfill at Tehkhand on 24 acres at a cost of ₹53.89 crore.

“In one of the review meetings of DEMS (department of environment management services) by the municipal commissioner, it has been decided that the area of deemed forest, which is approximately 7.3 acres and which was included in the initial proposal, will not be considered because it may take time for cutting of trees,” said the proposal cleared by the standing committee.

The senior municipal offical overseeing the project stated that the green area has been de-linked with the engineered landfill project site to avoid further delays. “We will keep pursuing the environment ministry to obtain the clearance and necessary permissions for 7.3 acre land. If the permission is granted in future, we can utilise this land for waste management project or extension of the engineered landfill site,’ the official stated.

A senior official from DEMS department said that the new engineered landfill will have a life span of 12 years and it will be made operational in 18 months.

“In an engineered landfill site, the ground is excavated and pipelines are laid for collection of leachate. Liner of geo-synthetic material is placed on which several layers of earth and gravel will be laid (to avoid leachate from polluting the groundwater). Three to four layers of liners will be placed,” the official explained.

Landfills in the Capital are currently open dumping grounds and does not have specific systems to avoid leachate or follow other scientific methods of dumping.

The municipal corporation is also setting up a waste to energy plant on a 15-acre site in Tehkhand with a capacity to process 2,000 tonnes per day (TPD).

SDMC areas generate a total of 3,600 TDP of municipal solid waste, out of which, currently, around 53% of waste is being processed and the remaining goes to the oversaturated Okhla landfill. “Once both these projects are complete, we will be able to 100% process south Delhi’s waste. When garbage is incinerated in waste to energy plant, we are left with 10-20% of burnt leftovers and ash. This ash component will be dumped in Tehkhand engineered land fill site,” he added.

It is estimated that 400-500 tonnes of ash and burnt material will be generated daily.

Standing committee chairman Col (retd) BK Oberoi said that engineering landfill site is a big project for solving south Delhi’s waste management problems and it has been approved by the committee. “The estimated completion time for setting up the engineered landfill will be 18 months and we will not face solid waste disposal related problems on landfill. 2,000 tons of waste is already being processed in existing waste to energy plant,” he said.