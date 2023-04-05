Delhi sees 509 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; no deaths reported

Delhi on Wednesday saw slightly lesser daily Covid-19 cases as compared to a day before in the last 24 hours with 509 fresh infections. On Tuesday, the national capital reported 521 cases. According to the data released by the Delhi health department, the positivity rate currently stands at 26.54 percent with 1,795 active cases.

The national capital saw a total of 424 recoveries in the last 24 hours. (Representative Image/(Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The national capital saw a total of 424 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 26.54 percent.

A total of 1,670 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Several states - especially Delhi and Maharashtra have been witnessing a surge in the daily Covid cases. According to experts, the new variant of the virus could be driving the surge, however, they maintain that there is no need to panic and people must follow Covid-appropriate behavior.

On Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is “keeping a close eye on the surge in Covid-19 cases” and that there is “no need to worry”.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a huge 46 percent rise in its daily cases on Wednesday with 4,435 fresh infections in 24 hours. The overall tally stands at 44,733,719.