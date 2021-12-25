Delhi sees biggest jump in new Covid cases since June, logs 249 infections amid Omicron spread

Delhi on Saturday registered more than 200 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the biggest single-day rise in number of infections since June, as Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly in the country. With as many as 249 fresh infections, Delhi's cumulative tally has shot up to 14,43,062.

The last time Delhi reported more than 200 Covid-19 cases in a day was on June 16 when 212 infections were logged. Saturday's spike is also the biggest jump in 24-hours since June 13 when 255 coronavirus cases were recorded, according to health bulletin data.

Furthermore, the national capital reported yet another death due to Covid-19 on Christmas, thereby taking the death toll to 25,104. This was the sixth fatality the city reported in this month. Last month, Delhi reported as many as seven Covid-19 deaths; in October, only four people had succumbed to the virus in the national capital.

Saturday's single-day figures show that the national capital is maintaining its trend of rising Covid-19 cases. On Friday, the city logged 180 fresh infections, 62 more than Thursday.

Meanwhile, what can be considered as a good sign is that higher number of patients are recovering from the infection. On Saturday, as many as 96 fresh recoveries were reported, up from Friday's 82 and Thursday's 57. The total number of patients who recovered from Covid-19 has reached 14,17,024.

As far as vaccination is considered, a total of 2,54,48,583 people have been jabbed so far in Delhi, of which 114,311 received the doses in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin showed. On Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce that the city has achieved 100% coverage of first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to its entire adult population.

However, the spike in daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi comes at a time when the city is the second-most contributor of Omicron infections in India, behind Maharashtra. India has so far reported more than 400 Omicron cases, with Maharashtra accounting for 110 (after Saturday's fresh two cases) and Delhi for 79. During the day, Rajasthan and Kerala also reported fresh Omicron cases, following which their tally rose to 43 and 38, respectively.

Kejriwal on Thursday urged the people of Delhi to stay at home amid the Omicron spread, highlighting that his government is “strengthening” the home isolation system. “Such patients will receive a medical kit from health authorities and they will undergo tele-counseling for 10 days,” he added.

The chief minister further stated the Delhi government is prepared to handle nearly 1,00,000 Covid-19 cases in a single-day and that arrangements have been made along those lines.