New Delhi, Rain and cloudy skies greeted the national capital on Saturday, with several parts of the city receiving showers during the day.

Delhi sees cloudy skies, showers; rain spell likely till Sep 16, may be among season's last

Meteorologists predicted that rainfall is likely in the city till September 16 and said the ongoing spell could be one of the last major spells of rain in the national capital.

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The southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from Delhi after September 21, with its departure likely to be slightly delayed this year, they said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Safdarjung recorded 3.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Lodi Road and Ayanagar recorded 0.5 mm each. Palam received trace rainfall during the period, while no rain was recorded at Ridge.

The 24-hour cumulative rainfall till 8.30 am was 1.8 mm at Safdarjung, 4.7 mm at Palam, 2.4 mm at Lodi Road, 10.6 mm at Ridge and 10.3 mm at Ayanagar.

During the day, the maximum temperature remained above normal at most weather stations in the city. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal, while Palam recorded 33.8 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees above normal.

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{{^usCountry}} Lodi Road recorded 35 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal; Ridge 33.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season; and Ayanagar 34 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lodi Road recorded 35 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal; Ridge 33.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season; and Ayanagar 34 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal. {{/usCountry}}

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The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 26.8 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal. Palam recorded 24.1 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below normal; Lodi Road 26.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal; Ridge 22.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal; and Ayanagar 25.5 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above normal.

Continuing its streak of satisfactory air quality days, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index of 62 on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the CPCB, an AQI of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

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