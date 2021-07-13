Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News / Delhi sees light rainfall; IMD announces arrival of monsoon
delhi news

Delhi sees light rainfall; IMD announces arrival of monsoon

Delhiites have been waiting for the arrival of monsoon for nearly a month, as the IMD first forecasted the arrival of monsoon for June 15, which would have made it the earliest onset of monsoon in Delhi
By HT Correspondent
JUL 13, 2021
Representational image. (PTI)

Parts of Delhi started receiving light rain early Tuesday, marking the much awaited arrival of monsoon in the city. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially announced that monsoon has advanced over Delhi.

Met officials said that even though conditions have been favourable for the onset of monsoon in Delhi, since there was no rainfall, the announcement of its onset was being deferred for the last three days.

“Parts of the city have started receiving rain, and the monsoon is likely to cover the remaining parts in the next few hours,” said a senior IMD official on Tuesday morning.

The official, however, said that the intensity of showers will be light.

“Finally Monsoon Rains over Delhi! Even though monsoon conditions were prevailing last 2-3 days, Met department was waiting for these rains to declare monsoon onset. Last two days it rained everywhere surrounding Delhi, except Delhi,” tweeted Madhavan Rajeevan, secretary, Union ministry of earth sciences

