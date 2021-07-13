Rainfall likely in multiple states today as flash floods, lightning wreak havoc. Details here

Weather update on Tuesday says the southwest monsoon has arrived in full might across several states in north India, with heavy rains continuing to disrupt normal life on Monday. While flash floods swept away vehicles and damaged buildings in Uttarakhand, relentless downpours accompanied by lightning strikes wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The meteorological department has predicted the rainfall to continue over the next two days.

Weather predictions, issued by the India Mereological Department (IMD), notified that heavy rains are likely on Tuesday across multiple states. Colour-coded weather alerts were issued, based on the severity of the situation. The met department has issued an orange alert for Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, and a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh for Tuesday with a warning of heavy rains.

The IMD has four colour-coded warnings based on the intensity of an extreme weather event and issues them in the ascending order of green, yellow, orange, and red.

States expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday

The IMD has issued a weather alert for the following states, expected to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday:

Rajasthan (orange alert)

Jammu and Kashmir (orange alert)

Himachal Pradesh (yellow alert)

Uttarakhand (yellow alert)

Uttar Pradesh (yellow alert)

An orange alert is relatively more serious than a yellow one. It means that there is a possibility of life and property due to extremely bad weather. The met department advises people to stay at home when an orange alert, the second-most threatening alert after red, is issued.

A yellow alert is issued to notify that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall for a few hours, with a chance of flooding.

Flash floods, lightning wreak havoc across north India

Flash floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, damaged several buildings and swept away cars in Himachal Pradesh, most notably at Dharamshala and near the Kangra airport at Gaggal. Videos that went viral a day ago showed the flash floods disrupting traffic movement in the state. Several buildings, including one housing a government school, were also damaged due to the floods.

The heavy rainfall led to rising water levels in major rivers, including the Tawi, in Jammu. Meanwhile, lightning strikes killed six people, including two minors, and injured 11 others in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The death toll due to lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh also rose to 42. The maximum number of deaths (14) was reported from Allahabad, followed by five each at Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur. As many as 23 people are likely to have been injured in the lightning strikes.