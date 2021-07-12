Rain lashes J&K, triggers flash floods

Rain drenched Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, triggering flash floods in some areas and bringing down temperatures.

The sky is overcast and a cool breeze has brought respite from the high temperatures prevalent for the past several days.

“As expected, there were very heavy showers at many places in the plains of Jammu, whereas moderate rainfall was reported in many places in Kashmir, and continuous rain in hilly areas of Jammu,” said director, meteorological department, Sonam Lotus.

The rain and the mild cloudbursts triggered flash floods in a few areas of Jammu division and Kashmir valley’s Ganderbal district.

Also Read | Rain deficiency looms large as monsoon revival remains sluggish

The weather office said that Jammu district saw the highest rainfall (150mm) in the region in the past 24 hours till 8.30am, followed by 76mm in Katra and 28mm in Kashmir’s Khanbal.

Also Read | Rain deficiency looms large as monsoon revival remains sluggish

It said that the weather will remain overcast in most of J&K and may trigger more flashfloods.

“Present showers may generate flash floods and landslides in hilly areas, which may lead to blockage of roads,” Lotus said.

The monsoon had reached Jammu region on Sunday after lower level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal further extended northwestwards.

The weather office has cautioned that the precipitation may lead to temporary disruption of traffic on Jammu- Srinagar highway and Mughal Road.

“ Landslides may occur at vulnerable spots of Jammu- Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh National Highway,” it said in a statement.

There is also moderate risk of flash floods in Ramban, Rajouri, Udhampur Reasi, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

The maximum temperatures on Sunday were 34.7 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, 34.4 degrees Celsius in Khanbal and 33.8 degrees Celsius in Jammu.

“Respite from the current scorching hot and humid weather is expected during the next three days,” said deputy director, MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad.