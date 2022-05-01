Delhi sees marginal decline in daily Covid tally with 1,485 new cases; no death in 24 hours
- The new cases pushed the coronavirus infection tally in the national capital – since the start of the pandemic – to 18,84,560; while the death toll stood at 26,175.
Delhi on Sunday reported a marginal decline in its daily Covid-19 tally after 1,485 cases were logged in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,520 cases of Covid-19 were reported a day ago. The city recorded no fresh death today as opposed to one fatality the previous day.
As many as 1,204 people recuperated from the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 18,52,388, the health bulletin data showed. On Saturday, the number of recoveries stood at 1,412.
With today's tally, active cases reached 5,997 from 5,716, the health department's data showed. The positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 per cent.
A total of Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospitals, including suspected patients, stood at 165. The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to ICU reached 48, with 40 among them on oxygen/ventilator support.
Rajnath again sends his OSD to monitor Lucknow dev projects
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is closely monitoring development projects under way in his Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow. This was evident as he sent his officer on special duty (OSD) KP Singh, for the second time in 15 days, to review the progress of development projects in state capital. On Saturday, the defence minister's OSD visited 104-kilometre long, eight-lane outer ring road that is being built at an estimated cost of ₹6,000 crore.
UP power crisis: Addl electricity leads to slight improvement on Day 1
There was only a marginal improvement in the power supply in the state on Sunday despite the UP Power Corporation Ltd having injected more than 1,600 MW additional power in the grid to ease the prevailing electricity crisis even as top officials held a meeting in Shakti Bhawan to monitor the situation. Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said that all possible attempts were being made to increase power supply in the state.
MoEFCC committee okays axing of over 18K trees for Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's (MoEFCC) regional empowered committee in Nagpur has given its nod for the diversion of 193 hectares of protected forest, reserved forest and mangrove land in the Palghar district to make way for the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway's stretch in Maharashtra, from Talasari to Vasai. Stage-1 clearance was obtained by the National Highways Authority of India on August 26, 2021.
BSE, BMC to jointly install replicas of charging bull, gong outside main building
Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plan to jointly take up beautification work to signify the history of the BSE. Under the plan, a replica of the iconic Raging Bull, which is presently housed on the ground floor of the BSE, will be created and kept in a newly created traffic junction outside the BSE. A replica of over century-old BSE gong will also be placed at the traffic junction.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray launches tirade against Raj Thackeray, BJP
Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a tirade against his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray. Slamming Raj over his recent shift to Hindutva, Thackeray dubbed him a “political trapeze artist”. On MNS' demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, Thackeray said that it was for the Narendra Modi-led Union government to formulate a national policy on this.
