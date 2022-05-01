Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi sees marginal decline in daily Covid tally with 1,485 new cases; no death in 24 hours
delhi news

Delhi sees marginal decline in daily Covid tally with 1,485 new cases; no death in 24 hours

  • The new cases pushed the coronavirus infection tally in the national capital – since the start of the pandemic – to 18,84,560; while the death toll stood at 26,175.
With today's tally, active cases reached 5,997 from 5,716, the health department's data showed. (File image)
With today's tally, active cases reached 5,997 from 5,716, the health department's data showed. (File image)
Published on May 01, 2022 10:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi on Sunday reported a marginal decline in its daily Covid-19 tally after 1,485 cases were logged in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,520 cases of Covid-19 were reported a day ago. The city recorded no fresh death today as opposed to one fatality the previous day. 

The new cases pushed the coronavirus infection tally in the national capital – since the start of the pandemic – to 18,84,560; while the death toll stood at 26,175.

As many as 1,204 people recuperated from the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 18,52,388, the health bulletin data showed. On Saturday, the number of recoveries stood at 1,412.

With today's tally, active cases reached 5,997 from 5,716, the health department's data showed. The positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 per cent.

A total of Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospitals, including suspected patients, stood at 165. The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to ICU reached 48, with 40 among them on oxygen/ventilator support.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
coronavirus delhi
coronavirus delhi
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s OSD KP Singh along with other officials in Lucknow on Saturday. (Sourced)

    Rajnath again sends his OSD to monitor Lucknow dev projects

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh is closely monitoring development projects under way in his Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow. This was evident as he sent his officer on special duty (OSD) KP Singh, for the second time in 15 days, to review the progress of development projects in state capital. On Saturday, the defence minister's OSD visited 104-kilometre long, eight-lane outer ring road that is being built at an estimated cost of 6,000 crore.

  • Power crisis in UP has been continuing for around a month now. (For Representation)

    UP power crisis: Addl electricity leads to slight improvement on Day 1

    There was only a marginal improvement in the power supply in the state on Sunday despite the UP Power Corporation Ltd having injected more than 1,600 MW additional power in the grid to ease the prevailing electricity crisis even as top officials held a meeting in Shakti Bhawan to monitor the situation. Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said that all possible attempts were being made to increase power supply in the state.

  • The MVE is an eight-lane, 379-km greenfield expressway between Vadodara and Mumbai planned under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase VI and Phase II. (HT PHOTO)

    MoEFCC committee okays axing of over 18K trees for Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway

    Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's (MoEFCC) regional empowered committee in Nagpur has given its nod for the diversion of 193 hectares of protected forest, reserved forest and mangrove land in the Palghar district to make way for the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway's stretch in Maharashtra, from Talasari to Vasai. Stage-1 clearance was obtained by the National Highways Authority of India on August 26, 2021.

  • The bull statue was installed in BSE in January 2008, months before the global economic crisis that took place later that year. (HT PHOTO)

    BSE, BMC to jointly install replicas of charging bull, gong outside main building

    Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plan to jointly take up beautification work to signify the history of the BSE. Under the plan, a replica of the iconic Raging Bull, which is presently housed on the ground floor of the BSE, will be created and kept in a newly created traffic junction outside the BSE. A replica of over century-old BSE gong will also be placed at the traffic junction.

  • Uddhav Thackeray during 62nd Maharashtra foundation day at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai on Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

    Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray launches tirade against Raj Thackeray, BJP

    Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a tirade against his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray. Slamming Raj over his recent shift to Hindutva, Thackeray dubbed him a “political trapeze artist”. On MNS' demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, Thackeray said that it was for the Narendra Modi-led Union government to formulate a national policy on this.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out