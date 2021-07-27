Delhi sees sharp spike of 77 new Covid-19 cases; tally climbs to 1,436,026

The national capital’s single-day tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) saw a spike on Tuesday after 77 new cases were recorded, taking the caseload to 1,436,026, according to the health department’s bulletin. Two people died and 42 patients recovered from the viral disease in the said period, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 25,046 and 1,410,410, respectively. The active cases have climbed to 570.

On Monday, Delhi reported 39 cases while on Sunday 66 people were detected Covid-19 positive.

A total of 70,248 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours of which 45,645 were RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and the remaining 24,603 rapid antigen tests.

Delhi has vaccinated 9,725,896 eligible beneficiaries against Covid-19 till now of which 57,382 were inoculated in the past 24 hours, the health department’s bulletin said.

On Tuesday, the national capital had a stock of 644,230 vaccine doses of which 439,870 were from Serum Institute’s Covishield and 204,360 of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, data shared by the Delhi government showed. The doses will be out of stock in three days. Covishield and Covaxin are administered at the government run vaccination centres, the data also showed and 94,398 doses can be administered on a daily basis.

Amid an acute shortage of vaccines, the government last week issued an order to reserve Covishield jabs for only those beneficiaries who were due to take the second dose. The order is valid till July 31 and applies to all government vaccination centres.

