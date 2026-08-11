Delhi Speaker seeks MCD reports on handling of garbage, stray cattle

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday referred complaints on poor waste management and stray cattle to the Committee on Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Affairs, directing the civic body to submit detailed action-taken reports on the two issues.

Gupta directed the MCD commissioner to appear before the committee, respond to the concerns and submit an action-taken report. (PTI)

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The direction was issued on the second day of the assembly’ ongoing Monsoon Session after legislators flagged inadequate garbage management and stray cattle.

Under Rule 280 of the Rules of Procedure of the Delhi Assembly, MLA Anil Goyal flagged garbage-prone spots, open dustbins, inadequate waste collection and sanitation problems in the city.

Gupta directed the MCD commissioner to appear before the committee, respond to the concerns raised by legislators and submit an action-taken report. He also sought a clear account of the existing waste-management arrangements and corrective measures taken by the civic body.

Gupta said sanitation and cleanliness were the MCD’s responsibility and stressed that it must ensure effective implementation of its duties. He also called for examination of the performance and accountability of concessionaires engaged in waste collection, particularly where services were found to be inadequate.

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{{^usCountry}} The issue of stray cattle was raised by MLA Harish Khurana, who highlighted instances of cattle being left on roads in different parts of Delhi, allegedly by unauthorised dairy operators after milking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue of stray cattle was raised by MLA Harish Khurana, who highlighted instances of cattle being left on roads in different parts of Delhi, allegedly by unauthorised dairy operators after milking. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta said cattle roaming freely on public roads posed a safety risk and contributed to accidents and inconvenience for commuters. He observed that the manner in which cattle were being left on streets appeared to indicate an organised system and required scrutiny.

Calling the situation “alarming”, Gupta directed the MCD commissioner to submit details on the number of gaushalas in Delhi, their available space and capacity, arrangements for accommodating rescued cattle and the procedure followed after cattle are impounded.

The report will also have details of the action taken against those responsible for leaving cattle on public roads.

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Gupta said the matter required immediate attention and comprehensive examination by the Committee on MCD Affairs, which will assess the civic body’s arrangements and action taken on both issues.