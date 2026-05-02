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Delhi: Sweet shop staffer held for stealing 3.85 lakh from employer

Delhi: Sweet shop staffer held for stealing ₹3.85 lakh from employer

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:16 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 47-year-old helper at a sweet shop was apprehended from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior for allegedly stealing 3.85 lakh from his employer in central Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

Delhi: Sweet shop staffer held for stealing 3.85 lakh from employer

The accused, identified as Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Gwalior, was working as a helper at a sweets shop in the Chawri Bazar area, he said.

According to police, the case came to light on April 29 when the shop owner lodged an e-FIR, alleging that cash had been stolen from his shop during the night.

The complainant told the police that he had closed his shop around 9 pm on April 28 after instructing his manager and Sharma to close the premises at 10 pm. However, during the intervening night, Sharma allegedly took the keys, reopened the shop and decamped with 3.85 lakh kept in the cash box, police said, adding that the act was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the premises.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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