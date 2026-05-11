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Delhi teachers flag overlap in Census duty and remedial classes

Delhi teachers' association opposes simultaneous remedial classes and census duties, citing challenges in fulfilling both roles effectively.

Published on: May 11, 2026 03:14 am IST
By Gargi Shukla, New Delhi
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New Delhi In a letter to education minister Ashish Sood, the Delhi Government Schools Teachers’ Association (GSTA) has pushed back on the assignment of remedial classes and census duties simultaneously to regular as well as guest teachers, saying that the overlap could make it difficult for them to carry out both responsibilities effectively.

A government school principal said that the overlap between teaching duties and census work would last for only about a week, and therefore the situation could be managed (Photo for representation)

On May 8, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced that remedial classes will be conducted between May 11 and May 23 for classes 9, 10 and 12. Additionally, regular, as well as guest, teachers are required to carry out duties as census enumerators from May 16.

“It would be technically feasible for both regular teachers as well as guest teachers to simultaneously perform duties relating to remedial classes and census operations. It is humbly requested that the schedule of remedial classes may kindly be restricted up to May 16 so that teachers engaged in census duty are able to discharge their statutory responsibilities smoothly and effectively without administration conflict or operational difficulty,” said the letter dated May 9 and signed by GSTA general secretary Ajay Veer Yadav. HT has seen the letter.

A government school principal said that the overlap between teaching duties and census work would last for only about a week, and therefore the situation could be managed.

“No one will visit households for the census early in the morning; the work usually begins around 10 am, while the remedial classes will conclude by 10:30am. So, there will be some difficulty, but it is manageable,” said the principal.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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