Delhi Teachers University Bill introduced in assembly session

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday introduced the Delhi Teachers University bill in the assembly that seeks to establish an institution that will offer four-year integrated teacher education programmes.

The campus of the Delhi Teachers University is coming up at Bakkarwala in east Delhi, and the government has said that it will enrol 5,000 students starting this year. The university will offer four-year Integrated teacher education programmes such as BA-BEd, BSc-BEd among others.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the university will focus on preparing quality teachers through world-class exposure and set new standards of teacher education in India.

“Delhi Teachers University will focus on preparing teachers of such standard. It will not be just a B.Ed. or any other teacher education institution. It will set new standards in the field of teacher education like IIMs have set standards for management education, IITs for engineering education and AIIMS for medical education,” said Sisodia.

He said there was a lack of teachers training institution, and added that the upcoming university will plug this gap. Sisodia said the blueprint of the new university has been made in line with the National Education Policy.

He added that the government plans to increase the seats at the university every year. “Here excellent parameters will be created for pre-service as well as in-service teacher training. Along with regular teacher education programmes, a one-year diploma programme will also be introduced for those professionals who have passion for teaching but are not able to pursue it as a profession due to degree restrictions,” he said.