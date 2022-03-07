Delhi temperature touches 30°C, IMD says expected to go up

Temperatures at the Safdarjung station, considered representative of the Capital’s weather, crossed the 30 degree Celsius (°C) mark for the first time this year, even as the Met department revised its forecast and said the city is unlikely to receive any showers this week.

The maximum temperature hit 30.6°C at Safdarjung on Monday, two degrees above normal. The minimum was, however, level with the normal mark, at 14.3°C.

The weather office’s forecast for Tuesday shows little deviation from Monday’s temperatures.

Najafgarh was Delhi’s warmest spot on Monday, with a daytime temperature of 31.1°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which on Sunday forecast slight chances of rain on March 9 and 10, said no showers are expected in Delhi this week, adding that the temperature could cross the cross 32°C at Safdarjung by Sunday.

Delhi’s warmest day of the year prior to this was Thursday, when the mercury touched 29.4°C.

The normal temperature for this time of year is 28°C, according to the weather office. However, records show that March in Delhi has been no stranger to extreme temperature over the last few years, with the mercury in the last year peaking at 40.1°C on March 30.

The highest maximum in March 2020 was 33.3°C (March 26), and 39.2°C in the month the year before that.

Experts said it had revised its prediction of rain for the week, adding that the temperature will only climb in the next few days.

“While there were slight chances earlier of light rain and drizzle activity, that does not seem to be the case anymore and temperature will now continue to spike over the next few days,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

He said strong surface winds of up to 35 km/hr on March 11 and 12 are likely to somewhat regulate the day-time temperature. However, IMD’s seven-day forecast shows Safdarjung could touch 32 degrees by March 13.

Unlike January and February, which saw Delhi record ‘excess’ rain, the city is yet to record any showers so far this month.

The normal mark for the month of March is 15.9mm of showers, while Delhi received 3.6mm of rain last March.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated over the past 24 hours, touching the ‘poor’ category. Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 237 (poor) on Monday as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm bulletin. It was 162 (moderate) on Sunday at the same time.

As per Safar, a government forecasting agency for air pollution, relatively dry conditions are leading to dust re-suspension in Delhi through vehicular movement.

“The AQI today is in the lower end of the ‘poor’ category. Maximum temperature and wind speed are however, likely to increase gradually for the next three days (8th ,9th,10th), enhancing ventilation and the AQI is likely to improve,” said Safar.