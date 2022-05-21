Delhi: Three die by suspected suicide in Vasant Vihar area
A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters were found dead in their house in Vasant Vihar area on Saturday evening. The police suspect that the three died of “suffocation”, and officers said that they have recovered a suicide note.
Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Manoj C said, “The police control room received a call at 8:55pm that the residents of a house were not opening the door, and that it was locked from inside.” The Station House Officer and other staff reached the spot and broke open the door. They found three bodies on a bed, the DCP said.
“The police found that the knob of a gas cylinder was left open, and also recovered an alleged suicide note. They also found that three small scented candles were kept in the room. It is suspected that they died due to suffocation,” the DCP said.
During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the woman’s husband passed away in April last year due to Covid-19, and that the family was struggling depression. “It was also reported by locals that the woman was battling some illness,” the DCP said, and added that investigation was underway.
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)
-
House of former army officer in Sushant Lok area robbed of valuables worth ₹5L
Four days after a group of unidentified men broke into a flat on the first floor of a building in Block-C of Sushant Lok and fled with valuables worth ₹15 lakh, the house of a former army officer in the same locality was ransacked on Friday evening and the suspects fled with gold and diamond jewellery to the tune of at least ₹5 lakh, said police on Saturday.
-
Malik paid only ₹20 lakh to usurp Goawala Compound spread over 3-acres: ED
Mumbai Maharashtra minority development and Aukaf minister Nawab Malik paid only ₹20 lakh to acquire Goawala Compound in Kurla in a deal dating back to September 2005, and paid the amount to people other than the owner of the three-acre compound, the Enforcement Directorate, Munira Plumber said in its 5,000-page chargesheet. Malik denied the charges which were first raised by leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis last November. Malik Infrastructure, as accused in this case.
-
CA association protests against arrest of two held in cheating case
A day after two Gurugram-based chartered accountants (CAs) were arrested for allegedly issuing audited statements of fake companies to claim input credit tax to the tune of ₹15 crore, a group of CAs led by members of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India carried out a protest march on Saturday from a private hospital in Sector 38 to the district court, which remanded the two suspects in judicial custody for 14 days.
-
Azam Khan says he will meet Akhilesh Yadav, but doesn’t mention when
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Saturday said he would meet party president Akhilesh Yadav but did not specify when and where he would do so. Azam Khan, the Samajwadi' Party's most prominent Muslim leader, was released from Sitapur jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case. He had spent about 27 months in prison. Azam Khan is the SP MLA from Rampur.
-
Fire at battery repair shop in Faridabad suffocates three workers to death
Three workers suffocated and one had a narrow escape after a fire broke out in a battery repair workshop, gutting the building, in Anangpur Dairy area in Sector 37, Faridabad, on Saturday, officials of the fire department said, adding that the workshop was operating without a no objection certificate, and illegally to boot. The two-storey building was gutted within an hour.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics