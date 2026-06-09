Delhi ties up with CRRI, SPA to develop science-based road management framework

Seeking to overhaul road planning and maintenance in the capital, the Delhi government on Monday signed an agreement with the Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to develop a standardised, science-based framework for road construction, road safety and dust pollution control, officials said.

Officials said the framework will also focus on improving the environmental performance of roads (Representative photo)

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The tripartite agreement, signed by the public works department (PWD), CSIR-CRRI and SPA, will pave the way for the implementation of a Standard Framework for Paving and Greening of Urban Roads aimed at improving road design, maintenance and environmental sustainability across the city.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said that rapid urbanisation, increasing traffic volumes, air pollution and recurring waterlogging have made it necessary to move away from conventional road-planning practices and adopt scientific, data-driven approaches.

As part of the initiative, a comprehensive Road Asset Management System (RAMS) will be developed to scientifically assess road conditions, traffic loads, structural capacity, maintenance requirements and service life.

The system will create a digital inventory of roads, enable periodic condition assessments and help authorities prioritise maintenance and repair works based on need and urgency.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the framework will also focus on improving the environmental performance of roads. Scientific green belts will be developed along roadsides, native plant species will be promoted, rainwater harvesting and stormwater drainage systems will be strengthened, and sustainable landscaping practices will be adopted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the framework will also focus on improving the environmental performance of roads. Scientific green belts will be developed along roadsides, native plant species will be promoted, rainwater harvesting and stormwater drainage systems will be strengthened, and sustainable landscaping practices will be adopted. {{/usCountry}}

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To address waterlogging during the monsoon, road gradients and drainage systems will be redesigned to improve stormwater flow and reduce flooding.

Under the agreement, CSIR-CRRI will provide technical expertise in road engineering, pavement technology, road safety and asset management, while SPA will offer guidance on urban design, streetscape planning, public space development, urban landscaping and green infrastructure.