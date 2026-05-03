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Delhi to adopt fully digital system for time bound traffic challan disposal

Delhi to adopt fully digital system for time bound traffic challan disposal

Published on: May 03, 2026 02:57 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government will soon implement amended Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, making the traffic challan process completely digital and time-bound, to curb violations and enhance road safety, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

Delhi to adopt fully digital system for time bound traffic challan disposal

Under the new framework, avoiding challans will no longer be possible and timely resolution will be mandatory for all citizens. Importantly, violators will not be able to approach courts directly to contest a challan without first going through the prescribed process, said a Delhi CMO statement.

Anyone committing five or more traffic violations within a year will be classified as a "serious offender" and will risk suspension or disqualification of their driving licence under the amended rules, it said.

Gupta noted that the issuance of challans will now be fully modernised.

Police or authorised officers can issue challans either physically or electronically. In addition, violations captured through cameras and digital surveillance systems will automatically generate challans. The e-challans will be delivered within three days to the violators through their mobile numbers, and a physical notice will be delivered within 15 days.

The chief minister made it clear that once deadlines lapse, daily electronic notices will be issued. Continued non-payment will lead to restrictions on all vehicle-related services, including payment of taxes and processing of driving licence or registration-related requests.

The vehicle will be flagged on the official portal as 'not to be transacted,' effectively blocking any further transactions until the dues are cleared. In cases where necessary, and subject to court orders, police or authorised officers may also impound vehicles involved in violations.

All challans will be issued in the name of the registered vehicle owner, who will be notified via SMS, email or other digital means, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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