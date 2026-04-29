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Delhi to boost homoeopathy, integrate AYUSH with mainstream healthcare: Minister

Delhi to boost homoeopathy, integrate AYUSH with mainstream healthcare: Minister

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:57 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government is working to strengthen homoeopathy services and integrate AYUSH systems with mainstream healthcare, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

Delhi to boost homoeopathy, integrate AYUSH with mainstream healthcare: Minister

According to a statement, the government marked World Homoeopathy Day 2026 with a scientific seminar at the NDMC Convention Centre on the 271st birth anniversary of Samuel Hahnemann.

The seminar, themed "Homoeopathy in the Era of Integrative Medicine: Bridging Traditions, Advancing Health", was jointly organised by the Delhi State AYUSH Society and the Directorate of AYUSH, marking the first such collaboration between the two.

"Homoeopathy has immense potential in addressing today's healthcare challenges, especially in stress management and chronic conditions. The Delhi Government is committed to strengthening AYUSH infrastructure and ensuring its effective integration with mainstream healthcare," Singh said, according to the statement.

He said over 120 homoeopathic dispensaries across Delhi are providing free consultation and medicines, catering to nearly 19 lakh patients annually, reflecting growing public trust in the system.

The government will continue to focus on strengthening infrastructure, expanding access and promoting research in AYUSH systems, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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