DDA to build new ghat on Yamuna, 100km cycle track in Delhi

In an initiative aimed at building continuous non-motorised infrastructure in the city, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will develop over 200km of cycle tracks across the Capital at the cost of ₹550 crore, officials said on Friday. The tracks will be developed in three phases, and some of them will pass through various parks and green areas, the officials said. Officials said that the plan includes 2.5-metre-wide cycle tracks and two-metre-wide pedestrian tracks. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

“We have already sent the proposal for the entire network to the Supreme Court’s principle committee for green areas for approval. We are hoping that the first phase of 36km will be approved soon,” said Subhasish Panda, DDA vice-chairperson.

While an initiative to promote non-motorised transport in a traffic-choked city is welcome, haphazard development of cycle tracks will not be helpful. Delhi already has several kilometres of cycle tracks but these lie unused because of encroachment, misuse and lack of practical routes. To ensure safety of cyclists and encourage such transport, the authorities will need to focus on holistic development of safe cycle tracks that are seamless and practical. So far these initiatives have not worked despite elaborate plans.

The announcement came at a press conference organised by DDA to apprise Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar and minister of state (MoS) Meenakshi Lekhi about its ongoing work and the achievements. Jaishankar is the Delhi in-charge of the BJP’s 30-day campaign, which started on Thursday, to highlight the party’s achievement over the last nine years.

In another announcement, Panda said that DDA is developing a new ghat on the western bank of Yamuna, which will be called Vasudev Ghat on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion, where at least 1,700 native trees will be planted.

DDA said the Project Sanctioning Committee under Urban Development Fund of the Union ministry of housing cycle tracks project has given its nod to the cycle tracks project. While 80% of the cost will be borne by UDF, DDA will incur the remaining cost. Officials said that the plan includes 2.5-metre-wide cycle tracks and two-metre-wide pedestrian tracks.

“The tracks will have origin and destination plazas, intermediate stations, land bridges and other ancillary development work such as plantation,” said a DDA official, asking not to be named. The tracks were largely planned in the NDMC areas.

According to experts, the tracks need to be segregated and continuous for these to be used by regular commuters. “...Why these are easily encroached upon is because these are not built properly and are not even preferred by cyclists. Cycle tracks have to be completely accessible and segregated from high-speed traffic, so that cyclists are safe,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, co-founder, Raahgiri Foundation.

On the upcoming Yamuna ghat, the DDA VC said it will be built between the existing Yamuna ghat and Nigam Bodh Ghat. Spread over 16 hectares, DDA said it has started cleaning the area and planting of saplings.

“Wastewater from the existing drains will be filtered using coir logs and reed plantation before releasing into the river,” said the official cited above.