Delhi to experience yet another hot day today

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to witness another hot day on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast shows that the maximum temperature is expected to touch 39 degrees Celsius, while the air quality index (AQI) may stay in the ‘poor’ category.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to stay at 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 39 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 38.1 degrees Celsius – five degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Tuesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 237. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 262, which is in the higher-end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “AQI today indicates ‘Poor’ air quality with dominance of coarse (size > 2.5 µm) particle dust (60% in PM10). For the next 3 days (5th, 6th,7th) winds are likely to be moderate (18 km/h) causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘Poor’ or ‘upper end of Moderate’. High temperature (max 40°C) and moderate mixing layer height (2.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation by convection.”