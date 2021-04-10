Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi to facilitate sale of wheat at MSP
Delhi to facilitate sale of wheat at MSP

Delhi agriculture minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said new counters would be set up in the wholesale grain market in Narela from Monday to help farmers sell their wheat at the minimum selling prices (MSP), even as legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested outside the residence of chief minister Arvid Kejriwal demanding welfare measures for the city’s farmers
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 11:44 PM IST
“There was a problem of few counters at various mandis, and to solve that, a meeting was held on Saturday. It has been decided that counters will be set up in Narela mandi from April 12 (Monday). The registrations will be open from 10am to 5pm, and coupons will be given to the famers there itself. This was especially important as the farmers at the Narela Mandi were complaining about procedural delays,” said Rai in a statement.

The coupons can be used to sell wheat to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The minister said that until now, counters were set up only in godowns of the Food Corporation of India and not inside the mandis. “Now counters will be opened even inside the mandis,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with BJP MLAs protested outside Kejriwal’s residence.

“Kejriwal had announced that it had implemented the Swaminathan Committee report in Delhi and the farmers of Delhi were being provided 50% bonus over and above the MSP. At present, the MSP declared by the Central government is 1975 per quintal and the 50% bonus comes to 987.50 per quintal and this should be paid to the farmers immediately,” said Bidhuri.

Vijender Gupta, BJP MLA from Rohini said Kejriwal should also fulfil his promise of providing free electricity to the city’s farmers.

