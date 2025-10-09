Delhi to get Jungle Book, insect-themed children parks, MCD approves plan

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved the development of three new theme-based children’s parks in the city. The parks will be developed at Mayapuri, Greater Kailash-2 (M Block), and Saket, with each designed around interactive themes such as the Jungle Book, marine life, and insects. The insect-themed park will feature creative installations such as a spider rope climber, ant-shaped slides, caterpillar balance beams, and beehive spiral tunnels. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times))

According to senior MCD officials, each administrative zone of the horticulture department will get one such themed park. The initiative draws inspiration from the Dino Park—an extension of the Waste to Wonder Park—where interactive play sculptures were first introduced.

“Swings, slides, balance beams, spiral tunnels and other equipment are designed on that theme. Each of these parks will cost around ₹1-3 crore. Work is in advanced stage in the park being developed in Rohini’s Teacher’s park while installation has been started in Kalkaji park near Nehru Place flyover, where an insect theme park is being set up which will be ready in next one month,” official said.

As per the finalised plan, the M-Block Market park, in GK 2 will be based on the theme of Garuda, which is an eagle often referring to a mythical bird from Hindu and Buddhist mythology. The park in Mayapuri will be inspired by Jungle Book, while Saket will have a butterfly park, Swasthya Vihar sea animal-themed park, Mayur Vihar peacock theme, and Karol Bagh’s Ajmal Khan Park will showcase an Octopus theme.

“In some cases, we have also subdivided the projects by adding simpler play equipment in a second park. For instance, Saket and Nehru Place park have been clubbed,” official said.

The insect-themed park will feature creative installations such as a spider rope climber, ant-shaped slides, caterpillar balance beams, and beehive spiral tunnels. “Similar to Dino Park, these structures will have swings, slides, climbing nets, tunnels and wallholla weaved into the central insect replicas,” the official added.

However, unlike the dinosaur park, the structures will not be made on waste to art theme and will be designed around the theme. The horticulture wing will also be installing statues and paintings of the insect-themed superheroes such as Spiderman and Antman for increasing the interactive nature of the park.

The MCD manages more than 15,226 parks across twelve zones but the number of parks meant specifically for children remains low. Over the years, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and the Delhi High Court has repeatedly emphasised that corporations should ensure that there is a place for children to play in their parks.

In 2015 and 2020, the Delhi High Court told the state government to ensure that there are parks dedicated for children and a bench of former chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan said that orders have been issued in the past by the high court directing that there should be dedicated children’s parks.