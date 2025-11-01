New Delhi: Delhi will now have an official logo and tagline, which chief minister Rekha Gupta says will embody the national capital’s identity as “a city of culture, progress and people-first governance.” Delhi to get official logo and tagline, symbolising culture and progress: CM Gupta

The emblem and tagline are set to be unveiled on Saturday evening at the Red Fort during the grand Delhi Foundation Day celebrations.

According to officials, the logo will represent Delhi’s distinctive character as India’s seat of power—blending its historical legacy with its modern aspirations. The new design is expected to integrate motifs that reflect the city’s “plural identity, democratic spirit and rapid transformation into a global metropolis.”

“This will be a defining moment for Delhi. For decades, Delhi has been the face of India but lacked a formal identity of its own. This logo and tagline will serve as lasting symbols of a transparent, modern and people-centric administration,” CM Gupta said ahead of the event.

The unveiling marks the culmination of a months-long process that began shortly after Gupta assumed office. A design competition hosted on the mygov.in portal received over 1,800 entries from across the country. A special committee chaired by the CM shortlisted several designs based on creativity, symbolism, and resonance with Delhi’s identity. The final selection was made after detailed discussions involving ministers, senior officials, and design experts.

“This logo is not just a design. It is Delhi’s signature and an emblem of its unity, diversity, and determination to lead India into the future,” the CM said.

Officials said the new logo will become the permanent emblem of the Delhi government and will be used across all departments, official stationery, government buildings, and digital platforms.

The launch event at Red Fort this evening will feature a cultural programme themed “Meri Dilli, Mera Gaurav,” with performances showcasing Delhi’s composite culture, art, and architecture. Senior ministers, diplomats, and cultural figures are expected to attend.

The celebration, organised by the directorate of education and sports in collaboration with the Delhi tourism department and the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, will also pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, marking his 150th birth anniversary.