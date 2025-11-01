Red Fort to dazzle as Delhi marks Foundation Day with ‘Meri Dilli Mera Desh’ today evening

New Delhi: The Red Fort will light up on Saturday evening with music, culture, and flavours as Delhi celebrates its Foundation Day in grand style, with singer B Praak headlining the festivities. Officials said a light and sound show on Delhi’s evolution and a projection mapping on the Red Fort façade themed “Main Who Dilli” will capture the city’s transformation. (Amal KS / Hindustan Times/ Representative photo)

The celebration themed “Meri Dilli Mera Desh – Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” organised by the directorate of education and sports in collaboration with the Delhi tourism department and the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, will also pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, marking his 150th birth anniversary.

The evening will begin with cultural performances by artists and school students, featuring a blend of classical, folk, and contemporary art forms that reflect Delhi’s cosmopolitan spirit. Singer B Praak will be taking the stage towards the end.

Officials said a light and sound show on Delhi’s evolution and a projection mapping on the Red Fort façade themed “Main Who Dilli” will capture the city’s transformation. “The idea is to celebrate Delhi as the heart of India — as a city that embodies unity, resilience and inclusivity,” education minister Ashish Sood said.

Adding to the festive fervour, the Red Fort lawns will host a food festival, with 52 food stalls featuring regional dishes from across India alongside Delhi’s own iconic street flavours.

“To highlight Delhi’s self-reliant and entrepreneurial character, some of the city’s popular food outlets have been given free stalls. Twenty-five well-known food bloggers will also be present to share the experience live on social media,” Sood said.

The festivities will begin at 6 pm and are open to the public. Authorities expect a large turnout and have made detailed arrangements for crowd management and security in coordination with the Delhi Police.