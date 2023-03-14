Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi to host first-ever international film festival in August

Delhi to host first-ever international film festival in August

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 14, 2023 02:15 PM IST

The film festival will take place from August 18 to 25 at Siri Fort Auditorium for which the preparations are going on

Delhi will host the first ever international film festival in August, officials aware of the matter said.

The list of the movies to be screened has not been decided yet. (Representative file image)
Indian and foreign film along with documentaries that have won awards will especially be screened.

“The dates have been finalised. The film festival will take place from August 18 to 25 at Siri Fort Auditorium. The preparations are going on. The list of the movies to be screened has not been decided yet but most of them will be feel-good films which will be decided by a selection team which is yet to be constituted,” said the official.

Delhi’s annual budget 2022-23 was themed on employment and the government had announced multiple measures to create employment including organising the international film festival.

The tourism department of the Delhi government is expected to hold the film festival before the G20 meetings in the national Capital.

Films from countries in the grouping are likely to be screened at the film festival.

