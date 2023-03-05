Delhi Budget session likely from March 17

The Budget session of Delhi assembly is likely to be convened from March 17, in which state government is likely to table the Outcome Budget (a document which measures the year-long sector-wise performance of the government), and present the Economic Survey and the annual Budget, officials aware of the development said on Saturday. The last Budget of the Kejriwal-led government was presented in the Delhi assembly on March 26, 2022. (PTI)

They added that a proposal for convening the session has been prepared, and is likely to be presented before the cabinet next week, the officials said asking not to be named.

The last Budget (2022-23) was presented in the Delhi assembly on March 26, 2022.

This will be the first time that Manish Sisodia will not be presenting the AAP government’s Budget since 2015 when the party stormed to power in Delhi. Sisodia resigned after he was arrested last Sunday in connection with a CBI probe into alleged irregularities into the implementation of Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, who handled revenue, transport and other departments, has been given the additional charge of the finance department. Since taking over on March 2, Gahlot has held several meetings with officials concerned to discuss the preparation of the Budget with officials, and instructed them to finish the pending works on time.

Gahlot did not comment on the budget presentation schedule. An official in the finance department, however, said the department has prepared a proposal for convening of the assembly session from March 17-23. “The first day of the Budget session will conclude after the address of lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena, and on the second day the outcome budget, Economic Survey may be presented after which the annual Budget may be presented in the House,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Leader of the opposition in Delhi assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the Delhi government had promised 2 million jobs in the last Budget. In the last one year, it should have created 400,000 jobs. But the AAP government did not create even 400 jobs, Bidhuri said.

“No promise made by the government like redevelopment of markets, Delhi shopping festivals, creation of electronic city, etc. has been fulfilled. The government does not allow the opposition members to speak in the assembly by not scheduling the question hour, discussions do not take place. If the question hour is not included in the budget session, we will approach the court,” Bidhuri said.

