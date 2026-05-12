New Delhi, The Delhi government's Transport Department will begin online registration of e-rickshaws, laying down various qualifying conditions for owners, including training and possession of a driving license, officials said on Tuesday. Delhi to launch e-rickshaw online registrations from May 15

Registration of e-rickshaw in Delhi was suspended for the past five months while the Transport department is working out ways to regulate the burgeoning number of these last-mile connectivity vehicles, they said.

The transport minister said that the government wants to ensure a strengthened last-mile connectivity option for commuters while ensuring proper management of e-rickshaws and the welfare of its drivers.

"The decision to register one rickshaw against one driving license will ensure that unauthorised vehicles are removed from the roads and violations are minimised," he said.

According to a senior Transport department officer, only one e-rickshaw will be registered against one driving license. Earlier, more than one e-rickshaw was registered in the name of one driving license holder.

Also, those applying for e-rickshaw registration will have to undergo a two-week training. The registration will be completed only after the training certificate is submitted by the applicants, officials said.

A link for registration of e-rickshaws will be provided at the official website of the transport department, they said.

Registration of e-rickshaws was stopped by the department in November last year to revamp the licensing process.

In April this year, the Transport department withdrew its old circular that permitted companies to register multiple electric carts and electric rickshaws in their names, to keep a check on the growing number of e-rickshaws.

The move was aimed at preventing concentrated ownership of e-rickshaws in the hands of a few people, and expanding ownership to large numbers to promote self-employment, officials said.

The government aims to further regulate the e-rickshaws through regular enforcement by the Transport department in the coming weeks. An e-rickshaw policy is also being framed by the department for further regulation of these vehicles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.