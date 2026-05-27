Delhi to open hostel in Timarpur for differently abled women students

The Delhi government will soon operationalise a hostel facility for differently abled college-going female students in north Delhi’s Timarpur, officials said on Tuesday.

The initiative is expected to reduce financial and logistical difficulties faced by female students with disabilities, especially those coming from economically weaker sections and distant areas. (Representational image)

Earlier, the hostel, being built by the department of social welfare, was planned only for visually impaired women students, as announced on September 17 last year. However, the government has now decided to extend the benefit to students covered under all 21 categories of disabilities recognised under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, officials added.

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The hostel, which has a capacity of 96 students, aims to provide a safe, accessible and supportive residential environment for girls pursuing higher education in colleges, universities and other recognised institutions in Delhi.

“The decision marks an important policy shift from focusing only on visual impairment or major physical disabilities to adopting a more inclusive approach for all persons with disabilities,” the official added.

According to the official, eligible students will receive free boarding and lodging facilities. The hostel will be developed with barrier-free infrastructure and accessibility standards to ensure convenience and independence for residents. Necessary support services and disability-friendly facilities will also be provided.

He said the initiative is expected to reduce financial and logistical difficulties faced by female students with disabilities, especially those coming from economically weaker sections and distant areas.

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{{^usCountry}} “The initiative is expected to encourage higher education among female students with disabilities while improving educational retention, participation, safety, independence and social inclusion,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The initiative is expected to encourage higher education among female students with disabilities while improving educational retention, participation, safety, independence and social inclusion,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said details regarding eligibility criteria, admission procedures and operational guidelines for the hostel facility will be announced separately.