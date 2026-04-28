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Delhi to provide cold water in buses as CM rolls out heat safeguards

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced measures for extreme heat, including cold water in DTC buses, breaks for workers, and support for schools and sanitation workers.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:04 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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Amid searing heat, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that the government will provide cold drinking water in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses through cold boxes.

The advisory has been issued amid the rising temperatures. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the labour department has directed all employers to ensure workers are given rest between 1 pm and 4 pm and are not made to work under direct sunlight during these hours.

She said the government is fully prepared at every level under the Heat Wave Action Plan, with clear guidelines issued to all departments to minimise inconvenience to the public during extreme weather conditions.

Arrangements will also be made to install water counters near bus shelters, where cold drinking water and ORS solution will be provided free of cost, she said, adding that passengers will be able to access water in DTC buses during travel.

Gupta said it will be the responsibility of employers to arrange water, shade and other essential facilities for daily wage workers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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