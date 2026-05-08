Delhi to remain ‘Cooler’ as IMD predicts more rain next week

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to stay relatively cooler during the first half of this month, as temperatures are expected to stay below 40°C till at least May 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Friday.

The department also issued a yellow alert for possible rain and gusty winds in the Capital on May 11 and 12. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The department also issued a yellow alert for possible rain and gusty winds in the Capital on May 11 and 12.

According to the IMD, this is likely due to a western disturbance approaching northwest India on May 10, with southeasterly winds and rain expected to keep the maximum temperature around or below normal until at least May 14.

On Friday, Delhi’s maximum temperature stood at 36.4°C – three notches below normal. Forecasts show the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 35-37°C on Saturday and 37-39°C on Sunday, before light rain provides marginal cooling.

“By Tuesday, the maximum will dip again by 1-2°C, and even though not much rain is likely, overcast skies and gusty winds will provide slight cooling,” an IMD official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Between May 12 and 14, the maximum is expected to oscillate between 35-37°C, the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between May 12 and 14, the maximum is expected to oscillate between 35-37°C, the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Weather, said the first half of May is unlikely to see any heatwaves, with temperature remaining mostly comfortable. “While moisture content and humidity will rise slightly, temperature will stay in control, so no heatwave is expected till May 15. After that, temperatures are expected to gradually rise,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Weather, said the first half of May is unlikely to see any heatwaves, with temperature remaining mostly comfortable. “While moisture content and humidity will rise slightly, temperature will stay in control, so no heatwave is expected till May 15. After that, temperatures are expected to gradually rise,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} So far, the month has remained fairly cool due to western disturbances and rain. Parts of the city even saw brief spells of hailstorms on May 5. The highest maximum so far in May this year has been 38.6°C, recorded on May 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, the month has remained fairly cool due to western disturbances and rain. Parts of the city even saw brief spells of hailstorms on May 5. The highest maximum so far in May this year has been 38.6°C, recorded on May 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Typically, in May, the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and sometimes reaches 45°C. In 2025, the highest maximum temperature for May was 42.3°C (May 16). It was 46.8°C in 2024 (May 30). In 2023, it was 43.7°C (May 23) and in 2022, it was 45.6°C (May 16). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Typically, in May, the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and sometimes reaches 45°C. In 2025, the highest maximum temperature for May was 42.3°C (May 16). It was 46.8°C in 2024 (May 30). In 2023, it was 43.7°C (May 23) and in 2022, it was 45.6°C (May 16). {{/usCountry}}

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The minimum temperature on Friday stood at 22.6°C, which was three degrees below normal. This is forecast to rise in the coming days, possibly going up to 28°C by May 12.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality on Friday was in the “satisfactory” range, with an average air quality index (AQI) of 100. It was 125 (moderate) a day earlier. Forecasts by the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi shows AQI is likely to return to “moderate” and stay in this range over the weekend.

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