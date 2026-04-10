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Delhi to rope in religious institutions for plantation drive, targets 70 lakh saplings

Delhi to rope in religious institutions for plantation drive, targets 70 lakh saplings

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:02 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government will involve religious institutions in a drive to plant over 70 lakh saplings across the city to boost green cover and tackle air pollution, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Friday.

Delhi to rope in religious institutions for plantation drive, targets 70 lakh saplings

The government will encourage plantations at temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches and other religious places, officials said.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of religious institutions, officials from the Forest and Environment Department and civic bodies, Sirsa outlined the roadmap for the campaign, which will be implemented through 22 government departments.

"Religious institutions have always been the backbone of our cultural and moral fabric. If we come together to plant trees within these spaces, we can transform Delhi's environment while spreading awareness at the grassroots level," he said.

Under the plan, the Forest Department and horticulture wings of civic agencies, including MCD, NDMC and DDA, will provide saplings free of cost.

Institutions have been asked to identify available space and share their requirements, including preferred species and the number of plants.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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